‘World War 3’ is Coming to Steam Early Access

Polish studio The Farm 51 (“Get Even,” “Painkiller: Hell & Damnation”) is working on a new military first-person shooter called “World War 3.” It’s coming to Steam Early Access later in 2018 and, yes, it has a battle royale mode.

“World War 3” claims to present a modern conflict with tactics, techniques, and procedures inspired by true combat engagements. The Farm 51 has apparently been working with military R&D centers and consultants on the game and said it has “the most authentic bullet vs. armor system in the FPS genre to date.” Ballistics, a weight system, full body awareness, vehicle physics, and an extensive customization system will all affect gameplay in a meaningful way.

The game will come with two modes — Warzone and Recon. Warzone features large-scale battles with infantry, armored vehicles, and drones, while Recon is The Farm 51’s take on the battle royale genre. It places players into small reconnaissance squads who are left on their own to survive and capture high-value targets in hostile territory.

Since “World War 3” is grounded in military realism, the Farm 51 said maps are based on real-life locations like Warsaw, Berlin, and Moscow. More locations are planned for the future. The game also offers accurate depictions of weapons, uniforms, and equipment used by national armed forces during combat. Of course, players will be able to customize their equipment and vehicles as well. “If it’s possible in real life, it’s possible in ‘World War 3,'” Farm 51 said.

“World War 3” will launch with a “soft price” when it hits Early Access. There will be no loot boxes or pay-to-win mechanics, the studio promised.

“We consider it very important to stay true to the community and deliver the best game we can without resorting to such practices — as players ourselves we believe that the sense of pride and accomplishment should come with no paywall,” the studio said.