Platinum’s Latest is Mobile Action Game ‘World of Demons’

Platinum Games, the indie studio that created “Bayonetta” and “Nier: Automata,” is now working with publisher DeNA on a new mobile title called “World of Demons.” It comes out on iOS devices this summer. An Android release will follow later this year.

“World of Demons” is, unsurprisingly, an action game. It’s set in a fantastical, ancient Japan and pits samurai warriors against demons called Yokai. Platinum said the game’s core mechanics were built “without compromise,” allowing full 360-degree freedom of movement, responsive dodging and parrying, combo attacks, and more.

“For the past three years of this game’s development, PlatinumGames has been laser-focused on surpassing the experience fans expect on mobile devices and building a compelling, original setting,” said Andrew Szymanski, producer and product owner of “World of Demons.” “We can’t wait for ‘World of Demons’ to be unleashed later this summer!”

This is Platinum’s first mobile title, and it’s entering the fray at a time when iOS users are spending more money on games than ever. Customers spent an average of $58 on in-app purchases and premium apps on the Apple App Store last year, according to intelligence firm Sensor Tower. More than half that money ($36) went to mobile games.

DeNA and Platinum are planning continuous support for the game after its initial launch. It will get content and balancing updates on a monthly basis, including new story chapters, enemies, playable characters, and in-game events. Platinum said it’s abiding by a singular guiding principle for its ongoing content. “All upgrade and improvement systems must ‘serve the action,'” it said. “No leveling up for leveling up’s sake — all upgrades will have a holistic relationship with the core action gameplay so that players that have invested effort in upgrades will have increased strategic and tactical options during the action.”