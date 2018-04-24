You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Wolfenstein II’ Gets June Release Date on Nintendo Switch

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus” is officially launching on Nintendo Switch June 29, publisher Bethesda announced Tuesday.

It’s a direct sequel to the 2014 first-person shooter “Wolfenstein: The New Order” and set in an alternate universe where Nazis control America. As protagonist BJ Blazkowicz, the player leads a group of oddball freedom fighters against a Third Reich armed with advanced technology. The games are a soft reboot of the classic”Wolfenstein” franchise that first began with “Castle Wolfenstein” on the Apple II (kids, ask your parents) in 1981.

Developer Panic Button is handling the Nintendo Switch port with some guidance from MachineGames. There’s no word on whether or not it will include the three story DLC packs Bethesda has put out since its PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One launch. But, like the port of Bethesda’s role-playing game “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,” it looks like “Wolfenstein II” will have some form of motion controls using the Switch’s Joy-Cons. You can watch the first video showing off the game in action (along with what appears to be a bit of motion controls) in the video below.

