How You Can Watch Tuesday’s ‘Destiny 2’ Live-Stream

Video game developer Bungie is holding a special live-stream Tuesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. PT to officially unveil the second expansion for online shooter “Destiny 2.”

“Warmind” revolves around the titular artificial intelligence systems designed to protect human colonies throughout the solar system. It opens up a new location on Mars, the Hellas Basin. Bungie’s Evan Nikolich and Brent Gibson will give viewers a sneak peek of the area Tuesday.

Then, Benjamin Wommack and Jacob Benton will show off a new mode called Hive Escalation Protocol, which looks similar to the Horde mode found in other games. It tasks players with clearing waves of enemies before time runs out.

Finally, Bungie devs Josh Hamrick, Jon Weisnewski, and Kevin Yanes will preview the new upgraded exotics they’re adding to the game. They will also talk about the upcoming changes to “Destiny 2’s” player vs. player mode, Crucible. Starting with Season 3, all players will get access to every Crucible map, including expansion ones. This will help unify the PvP community and increase the matchmaking pool.

“Destiny 2” has been mired in controversy since its launch in September 2017. Players hated its cosmetic loot box and microtransaction system, Eververse, forcing Bungie to change how it rewarded players for in-game activities. There were also reports the studio was hindering player progression by reducing the amount of experience they earned. It has been working to win back fans ever since.

Anyone who wants to watch Tuesday’s live-stream can tune in to Bungie’s official Twitch channel.