‘Destiny 2’s’ Next Expansion, ‘Warmind,’ Launches May 8

“Destiny 2’s” second expansion, “Warmind” is coming out May 8, Bungie revealed Wednesday.

The developer says it will send players to “new places to meet new heroes and battle new enemies.” Naturally, there’s also new loot. Bungie isn’t providing details right now, but says it will talk more about the expansion during a Twitch broadcast on April 24.

In “Destiny” lore, a warmind is a powerful artificial intelligence designed to protect human colonies throughout the solar system. The expansion will likely focus on either the warmind Rasputin, who is featured prominently in the first “Destiny,” or Charlemagne, an A.I. on Mars who was promoted in early “Destiny” previews but was ultimately cut from the game, according to Kotaku.

The Warmind expansion could help revive flagging interest in “Destiny 2.” The game has been plagued with controversies since its launch in September 2017. Many roundly criticized its Eververse loot box system, forcing Bungie to reevaluate how it rewarded players. Then there were reports Bungie was hindering player progression by reducing the amount of experience they earned based on how quickly they earned it. The developer steadily worked to improve the game, and win back fans, since.

“The team is very excited to extend the roadmap and share with you some of the big stakes we’re putting in the ground,” game director Christopher Barrett wrote in yesterday’s update. “Recent updates have focused on immediate issues to the live game, but in the coming months our vision for the future is converging with critical player feedback to deliver transformative changes to ‘Destiny 2.'”

May 8 also marks the beginning of “Destiny 2’s” Season 3, and Bungie is sharing some of its plans for the game going forward.

One of the biggest tweaks involves the game’s player vs. player mode, the Crucible. Starting in Season 3, every “Destiny 2” player gains access to all new Crucible maps, including the ones for “Warmind” and the previous expansion, Curse of Osiris. This is to help unify the Crucible community and give players more opponents to battle during matches, Bungie says. Private Matches also arrive on May 8, but players will need to buy each expansion to get exclusive access to play those Crucible maps in a private match.