Wargaming Seattle Shutting Down, Leaving 150 Studio Employees Jobless

Wargaming Seattle announced its closure this week, leaving the studio’s 150 employees without jobs, and questions about its parent company Wargaming.net’s financial state, according to Gamasutra and former employees on Twitter.

Gamasutra reports a former Wargaming Seattle employee told it that the company called a “surprise all-hands” meeting on Thursday. The meeting included Wargaming chief Victor Kislyi, who delivered the news to the employees. Wargaming released the following statement regarding the studio closure:

“Wargaming will be closing their Redmond development studio as part of the company’s restructuring process. Every member of the 150-strong team that has been working on an unannounced MMO project will be offered a severance package. Wargaming will be assisting the current employees of the Redmond studio if they decide to apply for open positions in other offices within the company. We would like to express our gratitude and thank everyone on the team for their hard work.”

Former Wargaming Seattle employees took to Twitter after the abrupt closure on May 23. It’s unclear if the closure was immediate for all employees or if the studio will be open until the end of the month. Variety has reached out for comment.

So, today Wargaming Seattle was closed. It was a true pleasure working with and learning from my teammates. If I can help out in any way, don't hesitate to reach out. If you know someone looking for an experienced level designer, game, designer or UX designer, let's chat! — Michael Schorr (@MichaelSchorr) May 23, 2018

I had recently quit my job to take on a new, exciting opportunity at Wargaming. With the closure of Wargaming Seattle, I'm finding that I left a job just to end up unemployed. Whomp whomp. Anyone know of any QA or design openings? #WargamingClosure — Lisa Franke (@Tsutaru) May 23, 2018

As I'm sure some of you have heard, Wargaming Seattle was closed suddenly yesterday. I am arranging a job fair for my impacted colleagues so please reach out if you are interested in speaking with any of us about positions in your studios! — Adam Johnson (@Ninjamittens90) May 24, 2018

Geekwire reports the shut down of Wargaming Seattle, located in Redmond, Wash., is related to company restructuring. Wargaming Seattle is known for its “Dungeon Siege” and “Supreme Commander” titles, but the studio was recently working on an unannounced MMO project.

Wargaming Seattle has faced financial struggles in the past. The studio was founded in 1998 as Gas Powered Games by Chris Taylor, who’s known for his work on “Total Annihilation” (1997). Taylor launched a Kickstarter in 2012 to get funds for the studio but was ultimately acquire by Wargaming.net in 2013. Taylor left Wargaming Seattle in 2016 to start an indie game studio. He expressed his sadness over the studio’s closure on Twitter.