‘Warframe’ Gets New Character and Survival Mode

CREDIT: Digital Extremes

Free-to-play online shooter “Warframe” is getting a new character and survival game mode in the upcoming Beasts of the Sanctuary expansion, developer and publisher Digital Extremes announced Tuesday.

Khora is the 35th warframe added to the game during its five-year lifespan. Its kit includes deadly offensive attacks and team-oriented defensive tactics, along with a summoned pet cat called a Kavat.

Here’s a full list of Khora’s abilities:

  • Whipclaw: Send enemies reeling with a deafening whipcrack.
  • Ensnare: Bind a hapless target in living metal, entangling others who stray too close. Disperse the trap with a crack of the whip.
  • Venari: Summon a ferocious, gleaming Kavat. Use again to cycle between Attack, Protect, and Heal postures.
  • Strangledome: Weave a dome of living chain that ensnares and strangles any enemy within, and any foolish enough to approach.

Players can find Khora in the new Sanctuary Onslaught game mode. It tasks a squad of up to four players with dashing through timed portals while blasting waves of increasingly powerful enemies.

“Warframe” first launched in March 2013 to mixed reviews, but Digital Extremes steadily worked to improve it. It now has over 38 million registered players and is often cited as an example of free-to-play done right. During its five-year anniversary last March, creative director Steve Sinclair said the team “had no expectations it would endure even half as long.”

“With your support we’ve continued to grow and experiment and with your blessing we’ll continue to do just that. There is still so much left to do,” he said at the time.

Beasts of the Sanctuary arrives on PC this week and on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in May.

  • 'Warframe' Gets New Character and Survival

    'Warframe' Gets New Character and Survival Mode

    Free-to-play online shooter "Warframe" is getting a new character and survival game mode in the upcoming Beasts of the Sanctuary expansion, developer and publisher Digital Extremes announced Tuesday. Khora is the 35th warframe added to the game during its five-year lifespan. Its kit includes deadly offensive attacks and team-oriented defensive tactics, along with a summoned […]

  • Nintendo Parental Settings

    Nintendo Overhauls Parental Control App for Switch

    Free-to-play online shooter "Warframe" is getting a new character and survival game mode in the upcoming Beasts of the Sanctuary expansion, developer and publisher Digital Extremes announced Tuesday. Khora is the 35th warframe added to the game during its five-year lifespan. Its kit includes deadly offensive attacks and team-oriented defensive tactics, along with a summoned […]

  • Call of Duty Alexa skill

    AI, Machine Learning and Alexa Can Now Analyze Call of Duty Plays to Make You Better

    Free-to-play online shooter "Warframe" is getting a new character and survival game mode in the upcoming Beasts of the Sanctuary expansion, developer and publisher Digital Extremes announced Tuesday. Khora is the 35th warframe added to the game during its five-year lifespan. Its kit includes deadly offensive attacks and team-oriented defensive tactics, along with a summoned […]

  • Nintendo Labo

    Here's What $80 Buys You With the 'Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit'

    Free-to-play online shooter "Warframe" is getting a new character and survival game mode in the upcoming Beasts of the Sanctuary expansion, developer and publisher Digital Extremes announced Tuesday. Khora is the 35th warframe added to the game during its five-year lifespan. Its kit includes deadly offensive attacks and team-oriented defensive tactics, along with a summoned […]

  • NBA 2K League

    Twitch Locks Up NBA 2K League Exclusive Live-Streaming Esports Rights

    Free-to-play online shooter "Warframe" is getting a new character and survival game mode in the upcoming Beasts of the Sanctuary expansion, developer and publisher Digital Extremes announced Tuesday. Khora is the 35th warframe added to the game during its five-year lifespan. Its kit includes deadly offensive attacks and team-oriented defensive tactics, along with a summoned […]

  • Pro-Evo Soccer

    Konami Ends 10-Year Partnership With UEFA

    Free-to-play online shooter "Warframe" is getting a new character and survival game mode in the upcoming Beasts of the Sanctuary expansion, developer and publisher Digital Extremes announced Tuesday. Khora is the 35th warframe added to the game during its five-year lifespan. Its kit includes deadly offensive attacks and team-oriented defensive tactics, along with a summoned […]

  • Fortnite

    'Fortnite's' Controversial Guided Missile Launcher is Gone (For Now)

    Free-to-play online shooter "Warframe" is getting a new character and survival game mode in the upcoming Beasts of the Sanctuary expansion, developer and publisher Digital Extremes announced Tuesday. Khora is the 35th warframe added to the game during its five-year lifespan. Its kit includes deadly offensive attacks and team-oriented defensive tactics, along with a summoned […]

