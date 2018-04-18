‘Warframe’ Gets New Character and Survival Mode

Free-to-play online shooter “Warframe” is getting a new character and survival game mode in the upcoming Beasts of the Sanctuary expansion, developer and publisher Digital Extremes announced Tuesday.

Khora is the 35th warframe added to the game during its five-year lifespan. Its kit includes deadly offensive attacks and team-oriented defensive tactics, along with a summoned pet cat called a Kavat.

Here’s a full list of Khora’s abilities:

Whipclaw: Send enemies reeling with a deafening whipcrack.

Ensnare: Bind a hapless target in living metal, entangling others who stray too close. Disperse the trap with a crack of the whip.

Venari: Summon a ferocious, gleaming Kavat. Use again to cycle between Attack, Protect, and Heal postures.

Strangledome: Weave a dome of living chain that ensnares and strangles any enemy within, and any foolish enough to approach.

Players can find Khora in the new Sanctuary Onslaught game mode. It tasks a squad of up to four players with dashing through timed portals while blasting waves of increasingly powerful enemies.

“Warframe” first launched in March 2013 to mixed reviews, but Digital Extremes steadily worked to improve it. It now has over 38 million registered players and is often cited as an example of free-to-play done right. During its five-year anniversary last March, creative director Steve Sinclair said the team “had no expectations it would endure even half as long.”

“With your support we’ve continued to grow and experiment and with your blessing we’ll continue to do just that. There is still so much left to do,” he said at the time.

Beasts of the Sanctuary arrives on PC this week and on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in May.