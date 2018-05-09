“Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” “Gears of War 5” Appear On Walmart Pre-order Page

Gears of War 4
Walmart Canada apparently leaked a bunch of unannounced video game titles on its website Wednesday.

The listings included pre-orders for AAA titles like “Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” “Gears of War 5,” “Borderlands 3,” and “Lego DC Villains.” There were also placeholders for sequels we do know about, such as “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” “Beyond Good & Evil 2,” and “The Last of Us 2.”

Many of the leaked games have since been removed from the site, but you can check them out in the screengrab below, courtesy of @Wario64 on Twitter. They might not all be accurate, take them with a grain of salt, etc., but it’s likely Walmart just spoiled a couple of E3 surprises.

