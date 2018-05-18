Focus Home Interactive Spills More ‘Vampyr’ Details During Livestream

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Dontnod Entertainment revealed more details about their upcoming action role-playing game “Vampyr” during a Twitch livestream Thursday.

“Vampyr” takes place in 1918 London during the height of the Spanish Flu. As physician-turned-vampire Dr. Jonathan Reid, the player will work on a cure while fighting other supernatural creatures and stalking human prey throughout the city.

The stream, which takes place about six hours into the game, shows Dr. Reid investigating a shady nurse in Whitechapel. As a vampire, he obviously needs a steady supply of blood to survive, and all of the game’s non-playable characters are potential unwilling donors, said creative director Philippe Moreau. There are about 60 NPCs roaming the streets of London and each has a name, a backstory, relationships, and sometimes secrets.

They also each have a unique stat called blood quality. NPCs with higher blood quality are worth more experience, and collecting hints about them can increase the stat. Illnesses like bronchitis will lower it. Of course, as a doctor, the player can choose to cure a NPCs sickness before feeding on them, and that kind of moral grey area is central to “Vampyr’s” gameplay.

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/262365105

“There are no wrong or right choices. It’s only about morally ambiguous options. So you can really create your own experience,” Moreau said. “It’s not about ‘Do I kill?’ or ‘Do I not kill?’ It’s about ‘Who do I kill?'”

Of course, killing citizens has consequences. Every time the player kills a NPC, it affects the lives of others. Day-to-day routines will change, Moreau said, along with dialogue. More specific consequences could also occur depending on who the player decides to snack on.

Focus Home Interactive shared a few other interesting tidbits during the stream. It considers “Vampyr” a AA-game and said it’s not as large as bigger AAA titles. Combat can be avoided in most situations, but there are a few mandatory boss fights. And, “Vampyr” is not all grim-dark. Moreau said some characters are actually very funny and are references to books and movies the development team love.

“Vampyr” comes out on June 5 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.