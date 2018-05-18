Valve is Reportedly Cracking Down on Sexual Content in Some Steam Games

Valve appears to be cracking down on video games with pornographic content on its digital storefront Steam. At least three indie developers say they recently received an emailed warning that their games will be removed from the platform by the end of the month if the content isn’t removed.

The affected games include dating sim “HuniePop,” color-matching puzzler “Tropical Liquor,” and pirate-themed visual novel “Mutiny!!” All three feature anime-style graphics and are overtly sexual in nature.

We have been informed that adult content in Tropical Liquor must be censored by the end of this month or the game will be removed from Steam. We are working on this issue.https://t.co/Cs3VxVARQy #steam — NEKO WORKs@OVA配信中！ (@nekopara_pr) May 18, 2018

– IMPORTANT NOTICE –

I've received an e-mail from Valve stating that HuniePop violates the rules & guidelines for pornographic content on Steam and will be removed from the store unless the game is updated to remove said content. — HunieDev (@HuniePotDev) May 17, 2018

We've just received some troubling news today that @steam_games has decided to pull down our titled "Mutiny!!" within 2 weeks for 'reports of pornographic content'. Now those of you who know @Lupiesoft know that we don't put that on Steam, or advertise that content on Steam. — Lupiesoft (@Lupiesoft) May 18, 2018

“Mutiny!!” developer Lupiesoft said on Twitter absolutely nothing in its game violates Steam guidelines. “After our Steam publisher @MangaGamer met with Valve in person, they were told that ecchi [a Japanese term that roughly translates to ‘sexy’ or ‘naughty’] content was fine on Steam,” it said.

“From ‘Huniepop,’ to ‘SonoHanabira,’ to ‘Mutiny!!,’ the message is clear, if your game has sexy anime-inspired art in it, get it gone, while western games which are 100x more pornographic content escape unscathed. One rule for them, and no rules for us,” Lupiesoft added. “We are not sleazebags making horrific pornography. We’re a strongly queer visual novel studio that makes sexy games. That is not wrong, that is not pornographic. Nudity is also not wrong as a massive amount of Steam’s library has nudity, and ‘Mutiny!!’ follows those content guidelines.”

Triple-A Western titles like “The Witcher” and “Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus” have sexual content and/or nudity, but there’s no word yet on whether or not Valve has asked larger publishers to censor their games.

Variety has reached out to Valve for comment on this story.

