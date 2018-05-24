Ubisoft Teases E3 Lineup

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Ubisoft released a teaser trailer Thursday detailing its E3 press conference this year, which will take place at 1 p.m. Pacific on June 11.

The developer is being coy about new announcements, naturally, but the video mentions that “Ubisoft usually likes to save a few surprises for the show.” What the E3 trailer does confirm, however, is that several previously announced games will make a return to this year’s showcase, including “Beyond Good and Evil 2,” “For Honor,” “Rainbow Six Siege,” “Skull and Bones,” “The Division 2,” “Starlink: Battle for Atlas,” and “Transference.”

“Beyond Good and Evil 2,” announced at last year’s E3 conference, is a prequel to 2003’s “Beyond Good and Evil” in development at Ubisoft Montpellier. The game promises solo and co-op multiplayer in a “vast and seamless online playground,” which will take place in a new solar system. Its release date has yet to be announced, and there’s no word about which platforms it’ll support.

“Skull and Bones” — the first title from Ubisoft Singapore — is a pirate-themed naval-warfare simulator based on concepts introduced in the seafaring portions of “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.” Another standout title unveiled at last year’s E3, “Skull and Bones” has been confirmed for Windows, PS4, and Xbox One.

“Starlink” is Ubisoft’s foray into the “toys-to-life” market, and will involve players building and customizing toy starships that mount directly to standard gamepads for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will feature split-screen multiplayer for up to two players and seven “massive unique planets” to explore.

A collaboration with American film production company SpectreVision, “Transference” is an interactive psychological thriller being developed for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PS4, Xbox One, PC.

E3 2018 will take place in Los Angeles from Tuesday, June 12 to Thursday, June 14, and will be shown live across YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer as well as publisher-specific broadcasts on various platforms. Twitch’s dedicated E3 channel will show a regular stream of conference highlights.

