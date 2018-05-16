Trevor Noah to Host ‘Battlefield V’ Reveal Next Week

The next “Battlefield” game is definitely called “Battlefield V” and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is emceeing the live reveal on May 23 at 1 p.m. PT on YouTube and Battlefield.com, he revealed Wednesday on Twitter. The broadcast will also be on Twitch and Mixer.com.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘Trevor, what do you consider yourself?'” he said in the video. “You know, like, what’s my main job? I’m, like, five things. I’m a stand-up, I’m ‘The Daily Show’ host, I’m an author, I’m a producer. But, first and foremost, I’m a gamer.”

#ad The rumors are true (rumors that I started, but still…) I will be hosting the @Battlefield Live Reveal on Wed, May 23rd. Catch it streaming live on the #Battlefield YouTube. V EXCITING! pic.twitter.com/7B3fpTpQ6x — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 16, 2018

“Battlefield 1” players discovered the next game’s reveal date via an elaborate Easter egg last week. It involved a mysterious door labeled “isolement” on the Fort de Vaux map, a series of hidden buttons, and leaky pipe dripping out a message in Morse code. The code’s translation was a hyperlink leading to the “Battlefield” hashtag and the date May 23.

As Trevor triggered the Easter egg in the video and entered the isolement door, he announced he’s hosting the “Battlefield V” live reveal and confirmed the game’s title. “We’ve got big news,” he said as he sips from a mug with a big “V” on the side. “You don’t want to miss it.”

During a recent earnings call, publisher EA said the next “Battlefield” will feature “compelling single-player stories,” which is a departure from its biggest competitor, “Call of Duty.” The upcoming “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is rumored to be multiplayer only, according to Kotaku. EA CEO Andrew Wilson also said during the call that “Battlefield V” will have “large-scale multiplayer that spans across multiple maps and modes.” It’s expected to come out in October.