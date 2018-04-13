THQ Nordic Skipping E3 To Watch World Cup

THQ Nordic says it won’t be attending E3, one the game industry’s biggest trade shows, because it wants to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup instead.

“It is with great regret that we at THQ Nordic must report that we will be unable to miss a single moment of this great sporting event,” the publisher behind the “Darksiders” series and the upcoming action role-playing game “Biomutant” said in a press release. “Therefore, we will be forced to stay in our lovely Viennese beer gardens, blowing the froth off a couple, watching football and one or two cool press conferences on Twitch … instead of rocking it ourselves.”

This year, E3 is set to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center between June 12th and the 14th. This year’s World Cup begins on the final day of E3 and runs until July 15th. The annual soccer tournament is being hosted in Russia this year.

“We have to admit, we are going to miss our 9:00 a.m. pint of beer in the Ye Olde King’s Head Pub in Santa Monica, where they show all matches live,” the publisher added, “but with the World Cup being held in Russia, it would mean a 7:00 a.m. beer – that’s too early, even for Austrians, let alone the Swedes.”

While the publisher may be being cheeky with its reasoning for skipping the show, in the past few years some have questioned the value of the show in the streaming era. For example, Nintendo no longer has a press conference at E3; it just airs a video presentation during the week. Additionally, EA is no longer on the show floor, running its own event nearby the same week. With the rise of social media and outlets such as Twitch, video game developers and publishers have more avenues than ever to spread the word about upcoming games.

That’s not to say THQ Nordic doesn’t have plans for other shows this year. Closing out its announcement, the company revealed it plans to show a slew of its upcoming games at this year’s Gamescom, taking place in Cologne, Germany in August, and at Pax West in September.

THQ Nordic originated as under the name Nordic Games. In 2013, however, when video game publisher THQ closed after 29 years in operation, the Swedish company began buying up some of the defunct company’s intellectual properties, as well as the THQ trademark. In 2016, Nordic Games changed its name to THQ Nordic. Most recently, the company bought Koch Media, acquiring video game developer Deep Silver and its long-running open world crime series “Sant’s Row,” which was also published by THQ until 2013.