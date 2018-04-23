‘Witcher’ TV Show Creator Reveals New Details About Upcoming Netflix Series

Executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed new information on Friday about the upcoming “Witcher” TV series for Netflix.

The first season will be eight episodes, she said on Twitter, and they will be shot in Eastern Europe. Each will run an hour “give or take.”

“I know, I know, it may not seem like enough for you, but creatively, it’s the right call,” Hissrich tweeted. “The episodes can be tight, action-packed, rich in character and story, without lagging in the middle of the season. Sounds good to me, sound good to you?”

Happy Friday! So much information coming out of the @netflix event in Rome. I'm told by my friends and colleagues that the level of excitement and anticipation for #Witcher was crazy! Let's sort through it… — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 20, 2018

“The Witcher” is a fantasy series from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. It details the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who battles creatures from Slavic lore. The stories were adapted into a popular role-playing game series by developer CD Projekt Red.

Hissrich added the show will debut in 2020 — maybe? While the pilot episode is already written, the other seven don’t exist yet. “We’re moving quickly ahead with everything — like, my head is spinning around ‘Exorcist’-style, except with enthusiasm, not evil possession — but one thing is certain: quality comes before speed. You’ll get it as soon as humanly possible, and it’ll be good.”

Variety broke the news that Hissrich was signing on as executive producer and showrunner in December. She previously wrote and co-executive produced Marvel superhero dramas “The Defenders” and “Daredevil” for Netflix, along with Starz’s “Power.” She is represented by UTA.

She played coy when one fan asked if Season 1 will be based on Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski’s “The Last Wish” and “Sword of Destiny,” the first two books in “The Witcher” series.

“Hmmm … I haven’t confirmed that yet, that’s for sure,” she wrote.