‘The Sims 4 Seasons’ Hits Next Month, Delivers Weather And Holidays

Four years after its initial release, “The Sims 4” is finally giving fans what they’ve been begging for: Seasons.

“The Sims 4 Seasons,” which hits June 22 for Windows and Mac PC (no word on console), includes more than fall, winter, spring, and summer weather. Players will be able to celebrate new holidays and festivals for the game, like “Love Day” and “Harvest Fest.” And players can create holidays and traditions, adding a new layer to the game players have yet to experience outside of stuff packs.

“With a vast variety of weather elements that empower the ways players can play with life, ‘The Sims 4 Seasons’ will allow players to use their Sims to tell relatable stories like those they’ve experienced in real life. The ever-changing weather will transform worlds in unique ways by impacting gameplay choices, Sim’s relationships, and Sim’s daily life, while also delivering new challenges,” said Grant Rodiek, “The Sims 4 Seasons” producer, in a news release. “Our team has worked hard to bring this highly-requested expansion to the game, and ‘The Sims 4 Seasons’ adds more dimension to ‘The Sims’ universe than ever before.”

There are also perks waiting for your Sims with green thumbs. “The Sims 4 Seasons” expands on the gardening activities for players. Now your Sims can sell their plants and produce around town. There is also a new gardening career attached to “The Sims 4 Seasons,” including a botanist option where Sims can analyze plants and use their research to unlock talents and objects. If your Sims is particularly creative, you can now make flower arrangements as a florist.

The prolonging of the seasons release is nothing compared to the uproar when Maxis released “The Sims 4” without toddlers. Ask any “The Sims” fans and they’ll tell you it was a dark time for players. It took three years after the game’s launch in 2014 for Maxis to patch in toddlers, so finally getting seasons is a much welcomed update. Now your pups and toddlers can play in the snow together. And when they’re done rolling around you can do their laundry. It’s a magical moment for Sims players, like everything is falling into place.