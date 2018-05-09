The International’s 2018 Battle Pass Launches With Battle Royale Mode

The International 2018 Battle Pass is available to buy now on Steam, and it includes a new battle royale mode called the Underhollow.

The yearly Battle Pass gives “Dota 2” fans the chance to help fund the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game’s largest tournament, the International. In return, they get downloadable content, including in-game cosmetics, announcer packs, and new game modes. They also get access to the Compendium, a digital companion that lets them fill out predictions, set brackets, check tournament info, and more. Publisher Valve said 25% of Battle Pass sales are going directly to the International prize pool, which is currently nearing $5 million.

“Dota 2” is not the first game to jump on the battle royale bandwagon following the incredible success of “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” Techland is adding the mode to its zombie shooter “Dying Light.” Free-to-play hero shooter “Paladins” is getting it later this year as well. “Dota 2’s” version has three-player squads battling under Roshan’s lair to find a rare cheese — Roshefort (get it?) — and be the last team standing.

Other new Battle Pass features include Cavern Crawl, where winning games with designated heroes awards item sets, bonus Battle Points, and more; Mutation, an unranked game mode played with a random selection of gameplay modifiers; in-game tipping; and a role-based matchmaking queue. Of course, there’s also the usual array of cosmetic sprays, sound effects, taunts, and more.

Player rewards are based on their Battle Level, which is increased by completing Battle Pass objectives or buying levels directly. The Battle Pass costs $9.99 at Level 1. People who want to avoid the grind can start at Level 75 for $36.99, or they can buy additional levels: 5 levels for $2.49, 11 levels for $4.99, or 24 levels for $9.99.

The International 2018 takes place Aug. 20 through Aug. 25 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.