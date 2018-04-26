Swery’s New RPG ‘The Good Life’ Gets a Demo

“Deadly Premonition” creator Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro just released a demo for his latest project, a “debt repayment daily life RPG” called “The Good Life.”

Users can try the demo by clicking on a Google Drive link provided by Suehiro on Twitter. While the game initially required an Xbox controller to play, Swery tweeted Wednesday the demo now also supports a PlayStation 4 controller or keyboard/mouse.

“We did our best to prepare this ASAP in order to grant everyone’s wishes,” developer White Owls Inc. wrote on the game’s Kickstarter page. “There are a bunch of bugs present in the build, but we hope you’ll enjoy this chance to visit the world of ‘The Good Life’ much earlier than scheduled!”

“The Good Life” is about a New York photographer named Naomi who travels to a sleepy little town in England called Rainy Woods, where the residents turn into cats and dogs at night. Naturally, Naomi transforms too. Using her new animal form, she investigates a murder mystery at night while taking on photography jobs during the day.

White Owls launched the game on crowdfunding platform Fig last year, but it failed to raise the money needed for development. It then turned to Kickstarter, where it’s raised over $340,000 toward its $622,179 goal. As of this writing, there are only eight days left in the campaign. It’s unlikely it will reach the finish line in time. But, Swery and co-creator Yukio Futatsugi told Eurogamer in a recent interview they are determined to make “The Good Life” happen, even if the Kickstarter fails.