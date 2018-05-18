‘The Division 2’ Will Be Out by March 2019

Fans can expect to see “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” by the end of March 2019, Ubisoft revealed in a recent fiscal end of year earnings report.

The publisher plans to release three new AAA games in the next fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2019. Besides “The Division 2,” it’s working on a sequel to open-world racing game “The Crew” and an unannounced franchise title. It said it expects to sell 19 million units of these three games in the next fiscal year.

Previously, Ubisoft planned to release four AAA titles and predicted it would sell 23 million units. But, it’s decided to give itself more development time on the fourth game, the online pirate adventure “Skull & Bones.” It’s been pushed back to 2019-2020.

“Tom Clancy’s The Division” first launched in 2016 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It’s set in a near future New York City stricken with a smallpox pandemic. The players, as agents of the Strategic Homeland Division, investigate the outbreak, combat criminals, and more. The game has more than 20 million registered players

Ubisoft announced it’s working on a sequel back in March. It also expanded “The Division” development team that month, listing 25 job openings for positions like sound designer, narrative designer, and associate producer. During the earnings call, Ubisoft chief financial officer Alain Martinez said, “The team is passionate about integrating all the learnings they have accumulated over the past two years.”

Aside from the announcement and a logo, Ubisoft hasn’t released details about “The Division 2.” It will reveal more about the game, and talk about that unannounced franchise title, at E3 next month.