‘The Banner Saga’ Gets May Release Date on Nintendo Switch

Indie studio Stoic is bringing its critically-acclaimed turn-based strategy title “The Banner Saga” to Nintendo Switch on May 17, the company announced on Thursday.

“The Banner Saga” is a single-player Viking-themed game, where a player’s choices about travel, conversation, and combat affect the outcome of the story. There are over 25 playable characters and seven different classes with their own unique abilities and upgrade options.

“Launching ‘The Banner Saga’ on Nintendo Switch is an exciting moment for us. As we gear up in 2018 to enter the third and final chapter of the series, it’s only fitting we give Nintendo players an opportunity to enjoy this award winning Viking-inspired saga where the journey begins,” said Versus Evil general manager Steve Escalante.

“We’ve always strived to share this epic series and the narrative of the saga across a variety of platforms and we are thrilled to now bring ‘The Banner Saga’ to a whole new community of console players on the Nintendo Switch,” said Stoic technical director John Watson.

“The Banner Saga” first launched in 2014 to positive reviews. Critics lauded its Norse-inspired visuals, narrative, and score from Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory. It’s available on a number of platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android. It received numerous awards, including best video game at the 2014 Geekie Awards and best debut at the 2014 Game Developers Choice Awards. It also earned three BAFTA nominations, and won Pocket Gamer’s 2015 best adventure/RPG game and best Android game of the year.

“The Banner Saga” for Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order now for $19.99.