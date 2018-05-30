‘Team Sonic Racing’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

“Team Sonic Racing,” which pits up to 12 players in online and local races, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a retail listing that popped up on Walmart overnight.
The game combines the “best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing,” according to the listing which remained up as of 7 a.m. ET. The game, which includes three character types and vehicle customization options, also allows players to race together and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts.
Other game features listed on Walmart are:
- Online Multiplayer & Local Co-Op Modes 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.
- Team Racing Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.
- Performance & Skin Customization Alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle.
- Wisps – 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!
- Adventure Mode Unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.
- Various Characters and Classes 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power classes.
The listing shows a Dec. 31, 2018 release date, but it’s likely that’s a placeholder.