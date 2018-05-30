‘Team Sonic Racing’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Team Sonic Racing,” which pits up to 12 players in online and local races, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a retail listing that popped up on Walmart overnight.

The game combines the “best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing,” according to the listing which remained up as of 7 a.m. ET. The game, which includes three character types and vehicle customization options, also allows players to race together and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts.

Other game features listed on Walmart are:

  • Online Multiplayer & Local Co-Op Modes 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.
  • Team Racing Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.
  • Performance & Skin Customization Alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle.
  • Wisps – 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!
  • Adventure Mode Unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.
  • Various Characters and Classes 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power classes.

The listing shows a Dec. 31, 2018 release date, but it’s likely that’s a placeholder.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Gaming

  • 'Team Sonic Racing' Coming to Nintendo

    'Team Sonic Racing' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    “Team Sonic Racing,” which pits up to 12 players in online and local races, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a retail listing that popped up on Walmart overnight. The game combines the “best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing,” according to […]

  • A New Pair of 'Pokémon' Games

    'Pokémon: Let's Go' Games Hit Nintendo Switch Nov. 16, Work with Pokemon Go'

    “Team Sonic Racing,” which pits up to 12 players in online and local races, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a retail listing that popped up on Walmart overnight. The game combines the “best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing,” according to […]

  • Nintendo is Working on a New

    Nintendo Reveals Free New Switch Game 'Pokémon Quest,' Get It Now

    “Team Sonic Racing,” which pits up to 12 players in online and local races, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a retail listing that popped up on Walmart overnight. The game combines the “best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing,” according to […]

  • Valve Removes 'Active Shooter' Game And

    Valve Removes 'Active Shooter' Game and Its Developer From Steam

    “Team Sonic Racing,” which pits up to 12 players in online and local races, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a retail listing that popped up on Walmart overnight. The game combines the “best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing,” according to […]

  • Bethesda Teases Fallout News With Hours

    Bethesda Teases 'Fallout' News With Hours Long Livestream

    “Team Sonic Racing,” which pits up to 12 players in online and local races, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a retail listing that popped up on Walmart overnight. The game combines the “best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing,” according to […]

  • ‘Mega Man 11’ Set for October

    ‘Mega Man 11’ Sets October Release

    “Team Sonic Racing,” which pits up to 12 players in online and local races, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a retail listing that popped up on Walmart overnight. The game combines the “best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing,” according to […]

  • Ted Dabney Dead: Atari Co-Founder Dies

    Ted Dabney, Atari Co-Founder and Video Game Industry Pioneer, Dies at 81

    “Team Sonic Racing,” which pits up to 12 players in online and local races, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a retail listing that popped up on Walmart overnight. The game combines the “best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing,” according to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad