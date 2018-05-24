‘Super Smash Bros.’ and ‘Splatoon 2’ E3 Tournaments Detailed

Nintendo released details Thursday about competitors in the “Splatoon 2” World Championship and the “Super Smash Bros.” Invitational, which runs during the week of E3 in June.

The event, which will see the first gameplay of “Super Smash Bros.” in action, runs from June 11 to June 12 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s SVP of sales and marketing, encourages fans to “get there early on both days” to not miss out on any of the fun. No more than 500 attendees will be admitted into either event.

“These competitions feature some of the top players from around the world, and they always put on an amazing show,” Bowser said. “Each day of the event will feature fun giveaways, and fans are encouraged to dress up and show their Nintendo spirit.”

Those who wish to attend the “Splatoon 2” opening rounds can start lining up to receive a wristband at the Belasco Theater on June 11 at 12:30 p.m., before the doors open at 2:30 p.m. The tournament will also be livestreamed starting at 3:30 p.m., on Nintendo’s E3 page. Sportscaster Jordan Kent, CNET’s Ashley Esqueda, and Splatoon commentator Nine will be announcing the event.

Related Want to Play 'Super Smash Bros.' at E3? Reserve a Ticket Beforehand Nintendo's New Family Group Option Doesn't Seem Limited to Families

Top “Splatoon 2” teams from around the world will be competing.

SetToDestroyX, a team made up of key members of the team Deadbeat, hopes to dominate the tournament for the U.S. and Canada after defeating over 500 teams in North America. GG Boyz will be representing Japan, after their star player, Dynamon, beat out over 800 teams in their home country to get the invitation. Yeah Nah will represent Australia and New Zealand, fresh from their win of the 2018 AUNZ “Splatoon 2” Cup. And finally, the German team BackSquids, winners of the “Splatoon” European Championship, hope to bring the top prize to Europe.

On June 12, the Belasco will hold the “Splatoon 2” World Championship finals as well as the “Super Smash Bros. Invitational.” Attendees can line up at 10 a.m. for the day’s events, which start at 1 p.m.

The “Super Smash Bros.” contestants will be competing on the Nintendo Switch version for the first time. Jordan Kent will announce the Super Smash Bros. event, along with VikkiKitty, Vish and TKbreezy.