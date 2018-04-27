You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Super Monday Night Combat’ Shutters Due to European Data Regulation

Indie game developer Uber Entertainment is shutting down its online third-person arena shooter “Super Monday Night Combat” because of a European regulation going into effect next month, it announced on Steam Thursday.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was designed to harmonize data protection laws throughout the European Union and give citizens more control over their personal information. It also changes how companies can collect, store, or process user data. Every company that operates in Europe, or has European users, will have to comply. Organizations that don’t can be fined up to 4% of their annual global turnover or €20 million.

This includes American companies like Uber Entertainment and Facebook, which came under fire recently for its mishandling of data. CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked to testify before Congress after reports emerged that consulting firm Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained Facebook user information used by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The fallout caused Facebook to lose an estimated $49 billion in market value in March.

The GDPR deadline is May 24. Uber said game servers will remain active through May 23. Once the servers go offline, players won’t be able to access the game in any mode.

As a way to thank its community, Uber is giving players $10,000 in-game currency. Anyone who wants to collect it has to contact the support team via email or by opening a ticket.

“We want to thank all of you for your support of ‘Super Monday Night Combat,'” the team wrote. “Your passion is what made this game a pleasure to work on.”

