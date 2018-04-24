1930’s Co-Op ‘Strange Brigade’ Gets August Release Date, New Trailer

“Strange Brigade,” a 1930s co-op adventure game from Rebellion Developments, comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Aug. 28, the studio announced Tuesday.

It takes place in Egypt, where the Witch Queen Seteki has raised an army of mummified monsters. Up to four players can band together as the eponymous brigade to fight back against the evil hordes. Each brigade member has their own set of weapons, skills, and tactics. In between battles, they’ll dodge traps and solve environmental puzzles. It basically looks like a cross between “Left 4 Dead” and “The Mummy” (Brendan Fraser version).

“Strange Brigade” is available for pre-order now. All pre-orders include the Secret Service Weapons Pack, which includes a Wilkers & White P19 pistol, a Stoudenmire 960 submachine gun, and a Gehrig-Delgane S1 rifle. The digital Deluxe Edition includes the season pass (because of course there’s a season pass). Rebellion plans to support the game post-launch with new campaign missions, characters, weapons, items, and more. The Collector’s Edition comes with a steelbook case, a 64-page art book, downloadable content, and more.

Rebellion Developments is an indie video game developer based in Oxford. It’s mainly known for its work on the “Sniper Elite” and “Alien vs. Predator” franchises. It also released a story trailer Tuesday providing some background on the Strange Brigade, its mission, and the many dangers of 1930s Egypt. It looks hokey but fun, like any good Universal monster movie. Maybe it will even help erase the memory of that Tom Cruise debacle.