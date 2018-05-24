Limited-time Free Games and New Badge Available in Steam’s Spring Cleaning Event

Valve announced the Steam Spring Cleaning Event this morning, which encourages gamers to go through their backlog of unplayed games this weekend, until May 28.

Starting today, those who play games in their Steam library that haven’t been touched in a while will unlock the new Spring Cleaning badge.

For those who aren’t susceptible to over-purchasing during Steam sales or humble bundles (what’s your secret?) there’s still another reason to log on to Steam this week: free games.

The following titles will be available to play for free until May 28: “Don’t Starve Together,” “Dead by Daylight,” “Cities: Skylines,” “Tyranny,” “Borderlands 2,” “Castle Crashers,” “Shadows of Mordor,” “Left 4 Dead 2” and “Dirt 4.”

“With so many wonderful games out there it’s easy to have a backlog of titles that you always intended to go play, but for whatever reason never got around to,” the release states. “The Steam Spring Cleaning Event is the time to change that.

Steam’s summer sale is set for June 21, so now might be the ideal time to clear that backlog so you can shop guilt-free next month.