Steam Link Launches on Android in Beta Today

Steam Link is now available in beta on Google Play, Valve announced Thursday. The app allows gamers to stream their Steam library of video games to their Android devices (phone, tablet, and TV) while on the same 5Ghz network or wired Ethernet connection as their PC.

Steam Link currently supports Android 5.0 and above and features support for the Steam Controller and other Bluetooth input devices. Valve told Variety last week it will let users stream games to their phones in 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second, but only when they’re connected to their home network. Valve’s Sam Lantinga said the quality bar for streaming is 1080p at 60 FPS with good quality for most scenes.

“If you have a powerful rig, wired network, and very good client device, it’s possible to stream at 4K 60 FPS,” he told Variety. “You can go into the advanced streaming settings and tune streaming resolution and bitrate for the best experience in your setup.”

Apple fans will have to wait a bit longer, however. Valve said the release date for the iOS version is pending further review. When it does launch, it will reportedly support any device running iOS 10 or newer, and any Apple TV running tvOS 10.3 or above.

Steam Link originally launched in 2015 as a hardware peripheral that could stream Steam content from a PC to a TV set wirelessly. The app uses the same technology as the hardware, encoding H.264 video and sending it over a custom low-latency network protocol before displaying it on a screen.