Steam Libraries Will Soon Be Playable on Phones Via Steam Link App

Two new apps coming to Android and iOS devices this summer will allow Steam users to play their gaming library and watch their video library on their phones via a wired or 5Ghz network connection, Valve announced on Wednesday.

The Steam Link app, slated to launch the week of May 21, allows gamers to “experience their Steam library of games on their Android (phone, tablet, TV) and iOS-based (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV) devices while connected via 5Ghz network or wired Ethernet to a host system (Mac or PC),” according to the press release. The Steam Link app will feature support for the Steam Controller, MFI controllers, and more across both platforms. It’s unclear if that means the Steam Controller will be supported for non-Steam games on smartphones as well. The Android version of this app will be in beta when it’s released.

Later this summer, Valve says, the Steam Video app will debut, allowing users to enjoy the thousands of movies and shows available on Steam directly via their Android and iOS devices over Wi-Fi or LTE both in offline and streaming modes.

The Steam Link initially launched in 2015 as a piece of hardware that could be used to stream your Steam content from a computer to a TV set wirelessly. The small device released alongside the Steam Machine, Valve’s take on the computer-meets-console that could deliver all of Steam’s content to your TV through what looked like a cable box.