Square Enix Set to Stream First E3 Press Conference in Three Years

Video game publisher Square Enix just announced it’s airing a “special video presentation” at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. The “Square Enix E3 Showcase 2018” takes place Monday, June 11 at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT.

So, what games can we expect to see during the broadcast? Square hasn’t revealed that yet, but it’s a safe bet we’ll learn more about Lara Croft’s next adventure, “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” which comes out in September (check out our hands on preview). We’ll likely see some “Kingdom Hearts III,” which also currently has a 2018 release window. Then there’s “Left Alive,” a third-person survival game from “Armored Core” and “Metal Gear” developers also due this year.

Other notable upcoming Square projects that could make an appearance include “Dragon Quest XI,” an unnamed “Avengers” project, and the long-anticipated “Final Fantasy VII” remake.

Plus, Square will surely have some surprises. Maybe there will be a “Final Fantasy XVI” reveal? A new “Deus Ex?” Maybe even a “Nier” tease?

Based on the announcement’s wording, it sounds like Square is doing a Nintendo Direct-style broadcast instead of a live press conference. Its last E3 presser was in 2015. Since then, it’s held more informal livestreams filled with developer interviews and let’s plays called “Square Enix Presents.”

E3 is one of the video game industry’s largest annual gatherings. Every year, thousands of developers, journalists, gamers, and more descend on the Los Angeles Convention Center to catch a glimpse at upcoming titles and products. This year’s event takes place June 12-14.

    Square Enix Set to Stream First E3 Press Conference in Three Years

    What to Expect From 'Fortnite's' Crossover With 'Avengers: Infinity War'

    How Video Games Inspired New Mexico's Wildest Art Collective

    Nintendo Switch Online Runs $20 Annually, Includes Cloud Saves, Online Gaming

    'Fortnite' Comes to 'Grand Theft Auto V' Thanks to 'Complex Control' Mod

    Sega President on 'Saving' Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog 'Comeback'

    'Dragon Ball Fighterz' Adds Fighterz Cup, Party Battle

