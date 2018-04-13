Watch ‘Splatoon 2’ Characters Perform ‘Live’ at Swiss Concert

Attendees at this year’s Polymanga were treated to a performance by “Splatoon 2’s” Off the Hook, a pair of pop idols who host a news program at the start of Nintendo’s paint-centric shooter and appear at in-game Splatfest events.

Polymanga is an annual convention celebrating Japanese manga, anime, and video games. It takes place during Easter in the Montreux Music & Convention Centre in Switzerland.

Backed by human musicians, the holographic divas entertained the crowd with songs from the “Splatoon 2” soundtrack and a plethora of ocean puns. They were followed by the original “Splatoon” hosts, the Squid Sisters. This was their second “live” appearance. They previously performed during the Japanese “Splatoon 2” 2018 Championships at Tokaigi.

Virtual idols called “vocaloids” are popular in Japan. The biggest example is Hatsune Miku, who made her U.S. debut on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in 2014. Yes, it was awkward.

“Splatoon 2” is an online competitive shooter that launched on Nintendo Switch in July 2017. It was the first Switch game to sell two million copies in Japan, according to game magazine Famitsu (via Siliconera).

Its first paid single-player DLC, Octo Expansion, comes out sometime this summer for $20 and adds 80 story missions and a new character. Meanwhile, the first “Splatoon 2” world championship takes place in June during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.