‘Sonic Mania Plus’ Launches July 17

Video game publisher Sega announced Wednesday “Sonic Mania Plus,” a definitive edition of the 2017 2D platformer, releases on July 17 in North America and Europe. It’s available now for pre-order on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $29.99.

“Plus” introduces two new playable characters from past “Sonic” games, Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel. There’s also an Encore mode where familiar zones are given a new coat of paint, along with new challenges and layouts. Competition and Time Attack modes will get four-player competitions, as well as ghost challenges for time trials.

“Sonic Mania Plus’s” physical edition comes with a 32-page collector’s artbook, a reversible Sega Genesis cover, and holographic packaging. Anyone who purchased the original digital version on consoles or PC can buy an Encore DLC pack for $4.99 to upgrade their copy to the “Plus” version.

“Sonic Mania” was praised by many fans and critics when it launched last year as a nostalgic love letter to a classic franchise that’s seen better days. It apparently received the highest Metascore of any “Sonic” game in the last 15 years. A main entry to the series, “Sonic Forces,” also came out in 2017, but it didn’t fare nearly as well.

“Sonic Mania” has reportedly sold over one million copies globally, according to Japanese publication Famitsu (via Nintendo Life). Its success gave Sega a financial boost last year. The publisher reported net sales of ¥194.7 billion ($1.71 billion) in the first half of 2017, up 14.9% year-on-year from ¥169.5bn ($1.49 billion), according to GamesIndustry.biz. Although Sega released fewer titles in the first half of fiscal 2017, it sold more units, 8.65 million up from 4.65 the year before.