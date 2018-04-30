Watch the Second Episode of ‘Sonic Mania Adventures’

Sega just released the second episode of “Sonic Mania Adventures” on YouTube. The animated web series is five episodes long and features story elements from the “Sonic Mania” and “Sonic Forces” video game franchises.

The series’ first episode shows what happens when Sonic returned to Angel Island following the events of the two games. Someone is digging huge holes in the ground, while villain Eggman is capturing animals again. In episode 2, Sonic and his old friend Miles “Tails” Prower investigate a mysterious tremor at the beach, and the speedy blue hedgehog learns that to succeed, sometimes all you need is a helping hand.

The web shorts are written and directed by Tyson Hesse, who’s perhaps best known for his work on the “Sonic the Hedgehog” comic book series from Archie Comics. He also created “Sonic Mania’s” opening animation, which has garnered over 15 million views globally on YouTube, according to Sega.

“Sonic Mania” has reportedly sold over one million copies globally and helped publisher Sega gain a financial boost last year. It reported net sales of ¥194.7 billion ($1.71 billion) in the first half of 2017, up 14.9% year-on-year from ¥169.5bn ($1.49 billion), according to GamesIndustry.biz. It has received the highest Metascore of any “Sonic” game in the last 15 years. “Sonic Forces,” unfortunately, didn’t fare as well. It got mixed reviews, but Sega said it “performed strongly” sales wise.

A definitive edition of “Sonic Mania” comes out July 17 in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. “Sonic Mania Plus” introduces two new playable characters, along with remixed zones, new challenges, and more.