Have a Peek at the New SNK Neo Geo Mini (Report)

Last month, Japanese video game hardware and software company SNK teased a 40th anniversary “mini” edition of its Neo Geo console on Twitter, and now we might know what it looks like thanks to a leak by an anonymous source.

YouTuber Spawn Wave posted a video with details on the new Neo Geo Mini Thursday. It looks like a tiny arcade cabinet with a 3 ½-inch screen, a built-in analog joystick, and buttons. There’s also a HDMI port for people who want to play on a bigger screen, of course, along with a standard headphone jack. Ports on either side of the Mini allow 1-2 players to plug in wired black and white USB-C controllers.

The Neo Geo Mini reportedly comes with 40 pre-loaded games. Fans of the fighting game genre will be happy to see it well-represented here. About five “King of Fighters” titles make an appearance, along with “Samurai Shodown” and “Fatal Fury.” Another six titles are from SNK’s run-and-gun “Metal Slug” franchise.

“These are all standard games,” Spawn Wave said. “There’s nothing here that really jumps out to me from the listing that was sent over.”

While Spawn Wave claimed all of his information was sent to him randomly by an anonymous source, “This is a source that would have this kind of information for reasons on their end,” he said. He also said he checked with other people who’ve seen the system and the confirmed the information he received was legit.

The Neo Geo was a cartridge-based gaming system released by SNK in the 1990s. While it never gained a big following in the U.S., it gained a cult following over the years and is now considered a highly valuable collectible.

There’s still no word yet on when the Neo Geo Mini will launch or how much it will cost. Variety reached out to SNK for comment.