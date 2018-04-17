‘Journey’ Developer Sending Out Beta Invites for ‘Sky’

Beta invitations for “Sky,” the next game from “Journey” developer Thatgamecompany, are being sent out to players now on iOS and AppleTV, ResetEra member Francesco reports.

Thatgamecompany currently hasn’t said anything about the beta invitations. But, judging by the ResetEra post, replies and images from the game, invitations are being sent out via email. Prospective players can request early access to the game on the developer’s website.

While there aren’t many details about the game in the thread, original poster Francesco did reveal the game requires iOS firmware 8.0 or later to run. Additionally, only one other user in the thread writes that the game is “beautiful, but there is too much bloom.”

Bloom is a graphics effect to reproduce the image artifacting of real-world cameras, creating an illusion that light is very bright in an effort to catch the eye.

“Sky” is expected to be released sometime later this year, first to iOS devices and then later on other platforms. Thatgamecompany hasn’t said much about the game’s plot, but it has revealed it’s a multiplayer game where players fly around a desolate kingdom together practicing compassion.

The game is the fourth major release from Thatgamecompany, who rose to prominence for emotional experience-focused games such as “Flower,” “Flow,” and the aforementioned “Journey.” The latter of which has garnered universal acclaim, even becoming the first game to be nominated for a Grammy thanks to Austin Wintory’s original score.