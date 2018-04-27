You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ Trailer Now

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
SotTR_2018_04_27_concept_03
SotTR_2018_04_27_scr09
SotTR_2018_04_27_scr08
SotTR_2018_04_27_scr07
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
View Gallery 15 Images

The first screenshots and a trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” went live Friday following an event showing off the game around the world to assorted press, fans, and industry members.

In “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Mayan apocalypse, Lara will be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be, according to the press release.

“‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ will challenge Lara Croft in new and unexpected ways,” said David Anfossi, head of studio at Eidos-Montréal. “Our team has created a diverse set of skills, combat techniques and equipment for players to master, and they’ll certainly need them if they hope to survive the deadly jungle environments and tombs.”

A preview of “Shadow of the Tomb Raider ” will be shown at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival this evening in New York City. The free event starts at 4 p.m. EST, and will take place inside of the BMCC Theater at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center. Fans can join the creative team as they discuss the evolution of Lara Croft and share in the techniques, tools and inspiration behind the series. Panel attendees will be able to witness an exclusive extended gameplay demo for the upcoming “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” game. Variety will be on hand at the Tribeca showing and will be posting our own hands-on experience with the game a bit later today.

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider” hits the PlayStation 3, Windows and Xbox One on September 14. Watch the trailer below.

More Gaming

  • Watch 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'

    Watch 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Trailer Now

    The first screenshots and a trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” went live Friday following an event showing off the game around the world to assorted press, fans, and industry members. In “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she […]

  • PlayStation 4 Sales Flatten, As Sony

    PlayStation 4 Sales Flatten as Sony Predicts Slow Decline

    The first screenshots and a trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” went live Friday following an event showing off the game around the world to assorted press, fans, and industry members. In “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she […]

  • Splatoon 2

    Nintendo's E3 Focuses on 'Super Smash Bros.,' Other 2018 Titles

    The first screenshots and a trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” went live Friday following an event showing off the game around the world to assorted press, fans, and industry members. In “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she […]

  • Fortnite

    Pro 'Fortnite' Team Signs 13-Year-Old

    The first screenshots and a trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” went live Friday following an event showing off the game around the world to assorted press, fans, and industry members. In “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she […]

  • 'Stardew Valley' Publisher Chucklefish Reveals New

    'Stardew Valley' Publisher Chucklefish Reveals New Sci-Fi Adventure 'Eastward'

    The first screenshots and a trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” went live Friday following an event showing off the game around the world to assorted press, fans, and industry members. In “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she […]

  • Swery's New RPG 'The Good Life'

    Swery's New RPG 'The Good Life' Gets a Demo

    The first screenshots and a trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” went live Friday following an event showing off the game around the world to assorted press, fans, and industry members. In “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she […]

  • 'Fortnite's' Meteors Are Hitting the Map

    'Fortnite's' Meteors Are Exploding Into the Ground (and Sometimes Players)

    The first screenshots and a trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” went live Friday following an event showing off the game around the world to assorted press, fans, and industry members. In “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad