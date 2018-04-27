Watch ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ Trailer Now

The first screenshots and a trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” went live Friday following an event showing off the game around the world to assorted press, fans, and industry members.

In “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Mayan apocalypse, Lara will be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be, according to the press release.

“‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ will challenge Lara Croft in new and unexpected ways,” said David Anfossi, head of studio at Eidos-Montréal. “Our team has created a diverse set of skills, combat techniques and equipment for players to master, and they’ll certainly need them if they hope to survive the deadly jungle environments and tombs.”

A preview of “Shadow of the Tomb Raider ” will be shown at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival this evening in New York City. The free event starts at 4 p.m. EST, and will take place inside of the BMCC Theater at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center. Fans can join the creative team as they discuss the evolution of Lara Croft and share in the techniques, tools and inspiration behind the series. Panel attendees will be able to witness an exclusive extended gameplay demo for the upcoming “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” game. Variety will be on hand at the Tribeca showing and will be posting our own hands-on experience with the game a bit later today.

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider” hits the PlayStation 3, Windows and Xbox One on September 14. Watch the trailer below.