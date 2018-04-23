Summer Games Done Quick 2018 Schedule Announced

Speedrunning fans, take note: if you’re attending this year’s Summer Games Done Quick, it just announced its full schedule on its website.

Games Done Quick is a bi-annual charity marathon event where people speed run through video games and stream them live. Originally created and organized by the Speed Demos Archive and Speedrun Live communities, it’s raised over $14 million for various causes to date. Earlier this year, the Awesome Games Done Quick marathon broke a new record by earning $2.25 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, according to PC Gamer.

This year’s event takes place from June 24 to July 1 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Minneapolis, Minn. It kicks off with runs of classic platformers “Banjo-Tooie” and “Spyro the Dragon.” There will also be plenty of Nintendo titles — with one glaring omission. “Super Mario Odyssey” is the second-most run game on Speedrun.com, but it’s not on the schedule. Some believe it’s being held back as a bonus to boost donations.

Other notable runs on the schedule include a 3v3 blind level race in “Super Mario Maker;” as well as a true pacifist run of “Undertale” by SnowieY101, who currently holds the record in that category; and a “Catherine” Babel pairs run (one player using two controllers) by Ghoul02, who is second in that category. Can he beat the current record of 18 minutes and 44 seconds?

All of the money raised during Summer Games Done Quick 2018 will support Doctors Without Borders, a nonprofit that provides emergency medical aid worldwide. Fans have until May 30 to register to attend on the Games Done Quick website. People can also tune into the Games Done Quick Twitch channel and watch the event online.