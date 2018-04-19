Croteam is Making New ‘Serious Sam’ Game

“Serious Sam” is back. Croatian video game developer Croteam revealed Thursday it’s currently working on the fourth entry to the first-person shooter series, “Serious Sam: Planet Badass.”

“In the past seven years, Croteam has released six new game projects. But we always get asked the same question — where is ‘Serious Sam?’” Croteam co-founder Admir Elezovic said during a speech at the Reboot Develop conference in Dubrovnik, Croatia (via VG24/7).

A Steam page for the game is now live, but there are no details right now. There’s only a short teaser video that depicts Sam driving a motorcycle through the countryside, where he encounters a headless screaming enemy running toward him with explosives. Which begs the question: how can someone scream without a head? Is he yelling through his neckhole? After Sam dispatches him, you see he’s heading toward a field full of hundreds of the headless bombers.

“Serious Sam” debuted in 2001 to positive reviews and gained a following thanks to its fast-paced, gory combat and its sense of humor. The series is also known for its clever way of dealing with software pirates. Croteam once snuck a giant immortal pink scorpion into the DRM of “Serious Sam 3: BFE.” Of course, this probably led to more people pirating the game so they could take the seriously (pun intended) tough enemy down.

Croteam said it will fully reveal “Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass” at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.