You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Croteam is Making New ‘Serious Sam’ Game

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Serious Sam” is back. Croatian video game developer Croteam revealed Thursday it’s currently working on the fourth entry to the first-person shooter series, “Serious Sam: Planet Badass.”

“In the past seven years, Croteam has released six new game projects. But we always get asked the same question — where is ‘Serious Sam?’” Croteam co-founder Admir Elezovic said during a speech at the Reboot Develop conference in Dubrovnik, Croatia (via VG24/7).

A Steam page for the game is now live, but there are no details right now. There’s only a short teaser video that depicts Sam driving a motorcycle through the countryside, where he encounters a headless screaming enemy running toward him with explosives. Which begs the question: how can someone scream without a head? Is he yelling through his neckhole? After Sam dispatches him, you see he’s heading toward a field full of hundreds of the headless bombers.

“Serious Sam” debuted in 2001 to positive reviews and gained a following thanks to its fast-paced, gory combat and its sense of humor. The series is also known for its clever way of dealing with software pirates. Croteam once snuck a giant immortal pink scorpion into the DRM of “Serious Sam 3: BFE.” Of course, this probably led to more people pirating the game so they could take the seriously (pun intended) tough enemy down.

Croteam said it will fully reveal “Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass” at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

More Gaming

  • Croteam is Making a New 'Serious

    Croteam is Making New 'Serious Sam' Game

    “Serious Sam” is back. Croatian video game developer Croteam revealed Thursday it’s currently working on the fourth entry to the first-person shooter series, “Serious Sam: Planet Badass.” “In the past seven years, Croteam has released six new game projects. But we always get asked the same question — where is ‘Serious Sam?’” Croteam co-founder Admir […]

  • 'PUBG' is Getting Map Selection Soon

    'PUBG' is Getting Map Selection Soon

    “Serious Sam” is back. Croatian video game developer Croteam revealed Thursday it’s currently working on the fourth entry to the first-person shooter series, “Serious Sam: Planet Badass.” “In the past seven years, Croteam has released six new game projects. But we always get asked the same question — where is ‘Serious Sam?’” Croteam co-founder Admir […]

  • Heroes of the Dorm

    High School Esports Competitions To Begin in U.S. This Year

    “Serious Sam” is back. Croatian video game developer Croteam revealed Thursday it’s currently working on the fourth entry to the first-person shooter series, “Serious Sam: Planet Badass.” “In the past seven years, Croteam has released six new game projects. But we always get asked the same question — where is ‘Serious Sam?’” Croteam co-founder Admir […]

  • 'Nintendo Labo', 'God of War' Takes

    'Nintendo Labo', 'God of War' Take Different Paths to Same Goal

    “Serious Sam” is back. Croatian video game developer Croteam revealed Thursday it’s currently working on the fourth entry to the first-person shooter series, “Serious Sam: Planet Badass.” “In the past seven years, Croteam has released six new game projects. But we always get asked the same question — where is ‘Serious Sam?’” Croteam co-founder Admir […]

  • Fortnite

    ‘Fortnite’ Week Nine Challenges Go Live

    “Serious Sam” is back. Croatian video game developer Croteam revealed Thursday it’s currently working on the fourth entry to the first-person shooter series, “Serious Sam: Planet Badass.” “In the past seven years, Croteam has released six new game projects. But we always get asked the same question — where is ‘Serious Sam?’” Croteam co-founder Admir […]

  • Fortnite comet

    'Fortnite's' Sky is Falling, But Why?

    “Serious Sam” is back. Croatian video game developer Croteam revealed Thursday it’s currently working on the fourth entry to the first-person shooter series, “Serious Sam: Planet Badass.” “In the past seven years, Croteam has released six new game projects. But we always get asked the same question — where is ‘Serious Sam?’” Croteam co-founder Admir […]

  • Xbox E3

    Microsoft Details E3 2018 Plans

    “Serious Sam” is back. Croatian video game developer Croteam revealed Thursday it’s currently working on the fourth entry to the first-person shooter series, “Serious Sam: Planet Badass.” “In the past seven years, Croteam has released six new game projects. But we always get asked the same question — where is ‘Serious Sam?’” Croteam co-founder Admir […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad