‘Resident Evil 7: Cloud Version’ is Coming to Nintendo Switch in Japan

“Resident Evil 7” is heading to Nintendo Switch in Japan on Thursday, May 24, publisher Capcom announced Monday. But, oddly enough, it’s a cloud version of the game that people can rent and stream to the hybrid console.

“Resident Evil 7: Cloud Version” includes the base game and all of the current downloadable content. It also apparently has some added Joy-Con motion controls. Since it’s a streaming game, it requires a strong internet connection to play. Japanese Switch owners can check out a demo for 15 minutes. After that, they’ll have to pay 2,000 yen ($17.99 USD) for a 180-day rental.

This is not the first time Nintendo has experimented with cloud-based games on the Switch in Japan. A streaming version of Sega’s free-to-play MMORPG “Phantasy Star Online 2” is also available there. It features shared progress across multiple platforms using the same Sega ID, as well as crossplay with the PC version. There are also streaming versions of Square Enix’s “Dragon Quest X MMO” for 3DS and smartphones.

“Resident Evil 7” launched in January 2017 to positive reviews. It’s notable for being the first game in the franchise to use a first-person perspective. It also moved the series from its iconic fictional setting of Racoon City to the backwoods of Louisiana, where a man named Ethan Winters searches for his missing wife in a derelict plantation run by the monstrous (literally) Baker family. Many saw it as a return to form for the venerable survival horror series after previous sequels went in a more action-oriented direction. It’s reportedly sold over five million copies since launch and is now Capcom’s fifth best-selling title ever.

There’s no word yet on whether or not “Resident Evil 7: Cloud Version” will ever make its way west. Right now, it looks like Capcom is just treating it as a little experiment.