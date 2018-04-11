‘Red Dead Redemption,’ ‘Gears of War 2’ Among Xbox 360 Games Getting 4K Upgrade

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

19 more Xbox and Xbox 360 games announced for Xbox One Backwards Compatibility

The original “Red Dead Redemption,” “Gears of War 2” and “Portal 2” are among a slew of Xbox 360 titles receiving enhanced options on the Xbox One X in April, Microsoft announced last night.

“Red Dead Redemption’s” enhanced options went live last night. Other games receiving the enhanced patch, which delivers up to 16 times the pixel count on the Xbox One X, include “Darksiders,” “Sonic Generations,” and “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.”

Microsoft also detailed two batches of original Xbox and Xbox 360 games coming to the Xbox One.

On April 17 the following games hit:

“Blinx: The Time Sweeper”
“Breakdown”
“Conker: Live & Reloaded”
“The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind”
“Hunter: The Reckoning”
“Jade Empire”
“Panzer Dragoon Orta”
“SSX 3”

On April 26 the following games hit:

“Destroy All Humans!”
“Full Spectrum Warrior”
“Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction”
“MX Unleashed”
“Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory”
“Star Wars Battlefront”
“Star Wars Battlefront II”
“Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy”
“Star Wars Jedi Starfighter”
“Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords”
“Star Wars Republic Commando”

Microsoft says that since the release of Xbox One Backward Compatibility with the Xbox One, it has become one of the most popular features. More titles, the company added, are being added regularly to the list of available games. Check out the full list of supported Xbox 360 games with backwards compatibility here.

