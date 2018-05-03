‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Is a Highly Detailed World Full of Player Choice

“Red Dead Redemption 2” brings back dead eye and focuses heavily on player choice, IGN reports after spending time with the game.

Rockstar Games shared a moody new trailer Wednesday for its anticipated sequel “Red Dead Redemption 2,” and now we know a little more about its world and gameplay thanks to a 45-minute demo impressions piece at IGN.

“Red Dead 2” is the story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang in 1899. During the two-minute trailer, the outlaws rob banks, trains, and stagecoaches. There are a lot of fisticuffs, bullets, and beautifully animated horses.

“With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive,” Rockstar stated in its description of the video.

As Morgan, one of the gang’s senior members, it’s the player’s job to procure supplies for their camp and keep up morale. And people are generally happy when they’re well-fed. Morgan can gather food by hunting, buying supplies, or stealing from NPCs, according to IGN. Almost every interaction in the demo happens via character interactions — there are no cutscenes — and Morgan can choose to help or not.

A lot of gameplay focuses on choice, IGN’s Alex Simmons observed during the demo. Many missions seem contextual, dependent on the time of day, the player’s location, or who they’re with. How Morgan interacts with NPCs affects gameplay as well. If he walks around with his gun drawn, people will certainly notice. An interaction system on the lower-right portion of the screen has options like “Greet” or “Antagonize” that change depending on the situation.

The IGN article is full of other details about the game’s graphics and combat, including the return of dead eye, an ability that slows down time during combat, allowing the player to line up their shots.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” comes out on Oct. 26 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.