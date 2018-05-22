Razer’s Latest Blade Laptop Delivers Bigger Screen, Smaller Bezel

Razer’s latest Blade gaming laptop manages to pack a 4K 15.6-inch screen powered by Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics into a svelte, sexy, pricey package.

The new Blade also comes with up to 32 GB of memory and 2 TB of SSD storage all being run by an i7-8750H Processor (6 Cores/12 Threads, 2.2 GHz/4.1 GHz).

But that nearly top-of-the-line tech — they still don’t support GTX 1080 or above for graphics – isn’t the real differentiator here. Most of Razer’s high-end, compact gaming laptops are packed with wallet-busting stats. This time around though, Razer made some significant changes to the core design of the laptop to make it sleeker.

Most noticeable to owners of previous Blade laptops is the nearly bezel-less display which now runs essentially edge to edge. That bezel-less display coupled with the laptop’s 0.66-inch thickness and sub five-pound means you get a powerfully small gaming rig. Of course, the keyboard is powered by Razer’s rainbow-hued Chroma lighting system and features a variety of outputs, including three DisplayPorts and an HDMI. Thanks to the more powerful graphics card, the system is also a nice match for a VR rig like the Oculus Rift.

Razer says it also upgraded its touchpad, one of the features I found sub-par in last year’s 17-inch model (along with that surprisingly large bezel.)

Razer also released a couple of add-ons for the new Blade. That includes a new Chroma Laptop Stand, which includes a Chroma light strip up front and 3-port USB hub in back, and a $300 Razer X Core external graphics enclosure.

But you may not have the cash after spending the $1,900 to $2,900 Razer is asking for their latest system.

Specs

• 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H Processor (6 Cores/12 Threads, 2.2 GHz/4.1 GHz)

• 15.6-inch IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) matte up to 144Hz, individually color calibrated

• 15.6-inch IPS 4K (3840 x 2160) capacitive multi-touch, individually color calibrated

• NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q Design

• NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q Design

• 16GB Dual-Channel system memory (DDR4, 2667MHz), 32GB maximum support

• Up to 512GB PCIe SSD, 2TB maximum support

• Windows® 10 (64-bit)

• Intel® Wireless-AC 9260 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 5

• Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C) x 1

• USB 3.1 port x 3 (SuperSpeed)

• Mini Display Port 1.4 x 1

• Anti-ghosting keyboard powered by Razer Chroma™

• Razer Synapse 3 compatible

• HDMI 2.0b audio and video output

• Built-in front firing stereo speakers

• 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port

• Built-in webcam (1MP/720P) with array microphone

• Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) security chip embedded

• Compact 200W/230W power adapter

• Built-in 80 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery, NVIDIA® Optimus™ support

• [GeForce GTX 1060] 0.66 in. / 16.8 mm (Height) x 14 in. / 355 mm (Width) x 9.3 in. /

235 mm (Depth)

• [GeForce GTX 1070] 0.68 in. / 17.3 mm (Height) x 14 in. / 355 mm (Width) x 9.3 in. /

235 mm (Depth)

• [Full HD] approx. 4.56 lbs. / 2.07 kg

• [4K] approx. 4.73 lbs. / 2.15 kg

Price

FHD(60Hz)/i7-8750H/GTX 1060/16GB/256GB – $1,899.99 / €1949.99 / £1699.99 / ¥16,999

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/GTX 1060/16GB/512GB – $2,199.99 / €2249.99 / £1979.99 / ¥18,999

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/GTX 1070/16GB/256GB – $2,399.99 / €2449.99 / £2149.99 / ¥20,599

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/GTX 1070/16GB/512GB – $2,599.99 / €2649.99 / £2329.99 / ¥22,599

4K(Touch)/i7-8750H/GTX 1070/16GB/512GB* – $2,899.99 / €2899.99 / £2549.99