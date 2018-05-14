‘Rage 2’ Developed by ‘Just Cause’ Creator, Gameplay Trailer Hits Tuesday

“Rage 2’s” first gameplay trailer will go live Tuesday at 10 a.m ET, giving us a glimpse of not just the tone of the sequel to id Software’s apocalyptic shooter, but a genuine look at what the gameplay will look like in action.

According to the official page for “Rage 2” the game will have you “dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. ‘Rage 2’ brings together a true open world FPS experience where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything.”

The webpage also notes that the game is being developed in association with Avalanche Studios and shows that it is coming to PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.

The news comes with the official arrival of the “Rage 2” announce trailer which hit Monday morning, hour after the trailer was leaked online. It was the second “Rage 2” leak in a week.

Earlier this month, Walmart appeared to leak a slew of games when its storefront listed a bunch of unannounced titles as available for pre-order. Those games included “Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” “Gears of War5,” “Borderlands 3,” and “Lego DC Villains.” There were also placeholders for known sequels, such as “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” “Beyond Good & Evil 2,” and “The Last of Us 2.”