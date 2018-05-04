QuakeCon is Back, And It’s Now a Full Weekend

QuakeCon is getting bigger. The annual celebration of all things id Software and Bethesda takes place August 9-12 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Dallas, Texas and, for the first time ever, the show floor will be open for the full weekend.

Video game publisher Zenimax, who organizes the event, is also expanding the schedule and bringing back the keynote address and panels, new ticketing and registration options, a larger BYOC area, and more.

The festival is also getting a new addition this year — swag. During package registration, fans have a chance to pre-order a $150 limited edition swag bag. Each one contains a premium roll-over backpack, a set of three exclusive pins, a stainless steel water bottle, an air freshener, an oversized mouse pad, a luggage tag, and a 36-inch inflatable rocket launcher from the online game “Quake Champions.”

QuakeCon began in 1996 and has grown into an annual gaming event that draws thousands of people a year. Its Bring-Your-Own-Computer gathering is one of the largest LAN parties in North America, Zenimax said. It also features tournaments, exhibits, workshops, sneak peeks of upcoming Bethesda titles, and more.

QuakeCon is free for general attendees and open to the public. Zenimax said it’s working on a better, smoother registration process this year. But, it said it needs more time. It will announce more details at a later date. Meanwhile, people interested in participating in the Quakecon 2018 BYOC must pre-purchase a package to guarantee a spot. Anyone interested in attending can find general information at http://www.quakecon.org.