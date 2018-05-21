Puma’s New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Sneakers Get June Release Date

Puma and Sega are teaming up to create a “Sonic the Hedgehog” running shoe that is hitting store shelves on June 5, the companies announced Monday.

The Puma x Sega RS-0 Sonic and Dr. Eggman sneakers were first unveiled in March. The Sonic sneaks are made from a textured blue suede that resembles fur, while the 16-bit grass print on the heel is a nod to the Green Hill Zone. Of course, there’s also some gold in there as well.

Meanwhile, the Eggman shoe is a shiny red pebbled patent leather with black and yellow caution stripes. A de-bossed Dr. Eggman head shoots fireballs from his Eggmobile up top and there are gold rings on the laces.

This is not the first time Sega has immortalized its mascot in sneaker form. Last year, it celebrated Sonic’s 26th anniversary with a pair of limited edition red slip-on shoes created by Japan’s Anippon. They cost 7,020 yen (about $63 USD) and resembled Sonic’s own runners.

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise is having a bit of a comeback thanks to the success of 2017’s “Sonic Mania,” which has sold more than a million copies worldwide. There’s also a series of animated YouTube shorts, “Sonic Mania Adventures.” The first episode aired in March 2018 and has been viewed more than 2.7 million times. The series depicts Sonic’s return to his home world following the events of “Sonic Forces.” Sega also recently announced it’s partnering with Paramount on a “Sonic” movie project coming out later this year.

The Puma x Sega RS-0 sneakers will be available at Puma’s website, Puma stores, and select sneaker retailers next month for $130.