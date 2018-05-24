‘PUBG’ for Xbox One Debuts Miramar Desert Map, Improves Stability

Just a week after the release of the Miramar map for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG) on mobile platforms, Xbox One players of the popular battle royale game will now get to join in the fun.

The new map features a wide expanse of desert, which varies from densely-packed buildings to wide-open areas.

New weapons (R45 revolver, Win94 lever-action rifle, sawed-off shotgun) will complement the vehicles made specifically for the terrain of Miramar — a 6-seat van) and an off-road pickup truck. PUBG Corp. also released two DLC outfit packs, the Golden Tracksuit and the Instructor Set, for $4.99 each.

Joonhyuk Choi of the PUBG DEV team gave further details about improvements players can expect in a post published on Xbox Wire on Thursday.



“In addition to Miramar and its new weapons and vehicles, the development team continues to improve optimization and stability throughout the entire PUBG Xbox Game Preview experience,” Choi wrote. “Players will continue to see regular updates that improve terrain and building interior load times upon landing, as well as reduced instances of crashing and instability across the entire game.”

Since PUBG’s release last year, the title has become one of the most popular online games to play and watch in recent memory. PUBG is the second most-streamed title on Twitch, behind only Fortnite. It’s also the third most-watched game on the popular streaming service behind Fortnite and League of Legends.

In their Spring Road Map for PUBG, developers noted their disappointment with the Xbox One version, posted on the official website’s forum.

“To put it bluntly, we are simply not satisfied with the games current console performance, and especially so during tense moments of onscreen action,” the post reads. “Until we are completely satisfied in the quality and reliability of the experience, efforts to optimize performance will be an ongoing hi-priority issue.”

Today’s update is one of the largest since the developer posted their spring roadmap on March 9. Specifically, this update should address the world-loading issues by simultaneously rendering buildings and interiors, and fixing instability issues which led players’ games to crash.