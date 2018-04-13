‘PUBG’ Gets New 10-Man War Event Mode This Weekend

War is coming to “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” this weekend. The new event mode lets three 10-man squads compete for dominance over a small slice of the Erangel map. Whenever someone dies, they reappear in a plane and parachute into the mayhem once again. The first team to score 200 points wins. If no team reaches 200 points before the 15-minute time limit, the team with the highest score gets the chicken dinner.

War shakes up the popular battle royale game’s usual formula, where 100 players engage in a free-for-all fight to the death on a large map that progressively gets smaller. They also need to scrounge for weapons and supplies. In War, each player is guaranteed to spawn with a random assault rifle, pistol, helmet, vest, and grenade. More loot can be found in buildings and care packages, which drop every 90 seconds.

“PUBG” is incredibly popular. Last month, Valve’s Gabe Newell revealed it’s the third highest earning game ever on Steam. It’s sold over 30 million copies on PC since launch, plus an additional three million on Xbox One. But, the game is also facing stiff competition from Epic Games’ “Fortnite” and an increasing horde of battle royale copycats. “PUBG’s” experimentation with new modes and smaller maps could be a sign it’s branching out from the genre before it becomes oversaturated.

The War event runs from now until April 15 at 7 p.m. PDT.