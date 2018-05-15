‘PUBG Mobile’s’ Latest Update Adds Miramar Map and More

PUBG Corp. released the 0.5.0 update for the mobile version of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” on Tuesday, ushering in the game’s second season.

The patch adds a number of new features. “PUBG’s” Miramar desert map is now available, along with new progress missions. There’s also now a local quick team feature; players can enter a six-digit code to join up with nearby friends. People who interact with friends in-game can now raise synergy, then build connections when it’s high enough. The new region system lets players represent their chosen regions and display a flag, while the secret stash lets them purchase special discounted items.

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” launched in early access on Steam in March of 2017 and quickly gained a following. It helped popularize the battle royale genre currently dominate by Epic Games’ “Fortnite.” It’s sold over 30 million digital copies across PC and Xbox One, and made more than $700 million, according to market research company SuperData.

“PUBG Mobile” gained more than 22 million iOS players shortly after launch, SuperData said. Players outside China spent approximately $700,000 on the iOS version during its first week with IAPs available. The majority of “PUBG Mobile’s” revenue so far (about 48%) comes from the U.S. Rounding out the remainder of its top five countries for revenue are Thailand (7%), Great Britain (5%), Canada (4%), and Russia (3%).

SuperData recently said free-to-play games on mobile and PC were played by 2.5 billion people in 2017 and generated $82 billion in revenue. That means about one in every three people are playing F2P games like “PUBG Mobile.”

