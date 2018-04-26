‘PUBG’s’ Miramar Map Now Available on Xbox One Test Server

Miramar, the desert-themed map in online battle royale game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” is now available to play on a dedicated test server ahead of its Xbox One Game Preview launch in late May, Microsoft announced this week.

The test server includes the new map, along with new vehicles and weapons. Since Miramar is in a pre-general release period of development, Microsoft said some features may not function as expected. The server reportedly suffered from some unexpected instability, according to a post in the “PUBG” forums, but that’s now fixed. Since it had to temporarily go offline for the patch, developer PUBG Corp. is extending the testing period.

Here is the updated schedule:

PDT

4/25, 5 p.m. through 4/26 8 a.m.

CEST

4/26, 2 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Earlier this month, PUBG Corp. said it’s adding map selection to the game soon. It’s a feature players have clamored for since the Miramar map debuted on PC. It reportedly won’t affect matchmaking. PUBG Corp. said it analyzed tens of millions of matches to make sure it works for every region, even ones with low server populations.

There are also two new “PUBG” maps in the works, one located in Russia and another in Southeast Asia. There’s no word yet on when they will go live in-game.

Anyone who wants to access the Miramar map on Xbox One can download the standalone “PUBG Test Server” client directly from the Microsoft Store. Of course, you need to own the base game to download the test client. During the testing period, the “PUBG” community team will actively listen and respond to player feedback.