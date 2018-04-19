‘PUBG’ is Getting Map Selection Soon

PUBG Corp revealed on Steam Thursday it’s bringing map selection to its popular battle royale shooter “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” It’s a feature many players worldwide have asked for since the game’s second map, Miramar, was announced last year.

The way it works is simple: people can click to choose maps they want to play. If they don’t want to play a particular map, they can unselect it. If more than one map is checked, the game will randomly pick one each time a player starts a match. PUBG Corp said the feature is nearly complete, and it will come out soon after spending some time on the test server.

Map selection won’t affect matchmaking, PUBG Corp said. It analyzed tens of millions of matches and sorted data by server, mode, and time to make sure it would work for every region’s players, even ones with naturally low server populations. It also gathered feedback from around the world, which led to it scrapping and reworking the feature’s design several times.

“Ultimately, we created a version of map selection that we think is unlikely to cause issues for matchmaking. That said, we’ll still have to keep a close eye on it, since it could become problematic as new maps continue to be added,” the developer said.

PUBG Corp is currently working on two new maps for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” one located in Russia and another in Southeast Asia. There’s no word yet on when they will go live.