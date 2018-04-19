You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘PUBG’ is Getting Map Selection Soon

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: PUBG Corp

PUBG Corp revealed on Steam Thursday it’s bringing map selection to its popular battle royale shooter “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” It’s a feature many players worldwide have asked for since the game’s second map, Miramar, was announced last year.

The way it works is simple: people can click to choose maps they want to play. If they don’t want to play a particular map, they can unselect it. If more than one map is checked, the game will randomly pick one each time a player starts a match. PUBG Corp said the feature is nearly complete, and it will come out soon after spending some time on the test server.

Map selection won’t affect matchmaking, PUBG Corp said. It analyzed tens of millions of matches and sorted data by server, mode, and time to make sure it would work for every region’s players, even ones with naturally low server populations. It also gathered feedback from around the world, which led to it scrapping and reworking the feature’s design several times.

“Ultimately, we created a version of map selection that we think is unlikely to cause issues for matchmaking. That said, we’ll still have to keep a close eye on it, since it could become problematic as new maps continue to be added,” the developer said.

PUBG Corp is currently working on two new maps for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” one located in Russia and another in Southeast Asia. There’s no word yet on when they will go live.

More Gaming

  • Heroes of the Dorm

    High School Esports Competitions To Begin in U.S. This Year

    PUBG Corp revealed on Steam Thursday it’s bringing map selection to its popular battle royale shooter “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” It’s a feature many players worldwide have asked for since the game’s second map, Miramar, was announced last year. The way it works is simple: people can click to choose maps they want to play. If they […]

  • 'Nintendo Labo', 'God of War' Takes

    'Nintendo Labo', 'God of War' Take Different Paths to Same Goal

    PUBG Corp revealed on Steam Thursday it’s bringing map selection to its popular battle royale shooter “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” It’s a feature many players worldwide have asked for since the game’s second map, Miramar, was announced last year. The way it works is simple: people can click to choose maps they want to play. If they […]

  • Fortnite

    ‘Fortnite’ Week 9 Challenges Go Live

    PUBG Corp revealed on Steam Thursday it’s bringing map selection to its popular battle royale shooter “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” It’s a feature many players worldwide have asked for since the game’s second map, Miramar, was announced last year. The way it works is simple: people can click to choose maps they want to play. If they […]

  • Fortnite comet

    'Fortnite's' Sky is Falling, But Why?

    PUBG Corp revealed on Steam Thursday it’s bringing map selection to its popular battle royale shooter “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” It’s a feature many players worldwide have asked for since the game’s second map, Miramar, was announced last year. The way it works is simple: people can click to choose maps they want to play. If they […]

  • Xbox E3

    Microsoft Details E3 2018 Plans

    PUBG Corp revealed on Steam Thursday it’s bringing map selection to its popular battle royale shooter “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” It’s a feature many players worldwide have asked for since the game’s second map, Miramar, was announced last year. The way it works is simple: people can click to choose maps they want to play. If they […]

  • Vane

    80-Plus Independent Games Coming to This Year's BitSummit

    PUBG Corp revealed on Steam Thursday it’s bringing map selection to its popular battle royale shooter “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” It’s a feature many players worldwide have asked for since the game’s second map, Miramar, was announced last year. The way it works is simple: people can click to choose maps they want to play. If they […]

  • World of Demons

    Platinum's Latest is Mobile Action Game 'World of Demons'

    PUBG Corp revealed on Steam Thursday it’s bringing map selection to its popular battle royale shooter “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” It’s a feature many players worldwide have asked for since the game’s second map, Miramar, was announced last year. The way it works is simple: people can click to choose maps they want to play. If they […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad