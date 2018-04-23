First Major ‘PUBG’ Tournament to Launch This Summer

Popular online battle royale shooter “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is getting its first official esports tournament this summer.

The PUBG Global Invitational takes place between July 25 and July 29 in Berlin. Twenty professional teams from around the world will compete for a $2 million prize pool, PUBG Corp. said in a press release Monday. They will be selected via regional qualifying tournaments hosted in North America, Europe, and Asia through the beginning of July.

Gameplay during the invitational will consist of four-player squad battles in third-person perspective held on July 25 and 26, followed by first-person perspective matches on July 28 and 29. A winning team will be crowned for each perspective mode.

“PUBG” first launched in March 2017 on PC and quickly gained a massive following. It’s sold more than 30 million copies and is reportedly Steam’s third best-selling game. It made more than $700 million last year, according to research company SuperData, and helped popularize the battle royale genre now dominated by Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”

“The PUBG Global Invitational 2018 is a landmark moment for PUBG Corp. as a showcase of the potential of ‘PUBG’ esports,” PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Kim said. “The team at PUBG Corp. is working tirelessly to ensure that the PGI 2018 exemplifies the pinnacle of ‘PUBG’ competition and brings to life all of the excitement, tension and exhilaration of the highest level of ‘PUBG’ play, not only to the fans attending the PGI 2018, but also those watching at home.”

PUBG Corp. said it will release information on ticket sales, venue, and regional qualifiers at a later date.