New ‘Prey’ Achievements Point to Moon-Themed DLC

Just when you thought it was safe to drink coffee again, Arkane is teasing downloadable content for its survival horror FPS “Prey.” A small update recently added 10 hidden achievements to the game, each containing one word, according to EGM. Put together, they read, “If you believed they put a man on the moon.”

While that’s obviously a reference to lyrics from R.E.M.’s 1992 song “Man on the Moon,” it’s also apparently yet another clue Arkane is taking protagonist Morgan Yu on a lunar adventure. The studio began teasing the DLC in March with a GIF of the moon and a question: “Do we really know what’s out there?”

The company followed that up with concept art of Morgan standing in a Transtar space station. The moon’s surface is visible outside the windows.

Then, Arkane tweeted a photo of the “Prey” development team. One person holds a calendar with June 10 marked off. That’s the date “Prey” publisher Bethesda will hold its E3 press conference in Los Angeles.

“Prey” came out in May 2017 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It takes place on a fictional space station called Talos I, where scientist Morgan Yu must survive against a shapeshifting alien race called Typhon. It received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised its level design and sandbox-like gameplay.

There’s no word yet on whether or not the DLC will be an add-on or a standalone offering like Arkane’s recent “Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.” More information will likely be unveiled during Bethesda’s E3 press conference, which starts at 6:30 p.m. PT on June 10.

