‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’ Games Hit Nintendo Switch Nov. 16, Work with Pokemon Go’

A new pair of “Pokémon” titles are coming to Switch later this year, Nintendo announced during a Tokyo press conference Tuesday.

“Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” are based on “Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition,” which first launched in Japan in 1998. They will take players back to the Kanto region on a whole new journey, Nintendo said. Either Pikachu or Eevee will accompany the player depending on which edition they buy, either hanging out on their shoulder or riding on their head.

The games can be played with one Joy-Con using motion controls. The Joy-Con can be shared with another player in what looks like local co-op. There’s even a new controller shaped like a Poké Ball that’s sure to be a hit with eBay scalpers.

Finally, “Pokémon: Let’s Go” will connect with Niantic’s popular augmented reality game “Pokémon Go” and apparently allow Pokémon and gift sharing between devices.

It comes out on November 16.

